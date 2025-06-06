ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Fort Myers Tech Company Inks Baseball Deal With Two Minor League Teams

Entech has announced its sponsorship of two Minor League Baseball teams: the Bradenton Marauders and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

"Entech is excited to partner with two outstanding organizations that share our values of teamwork, excellence, and community engagement," said Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech, to EIN Presswire.

New branding will be displayed at LECOM Park and Hammond Stadium. Fans can look forward to special events, community nights, and promotions during the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

In Bradenton, the Marauders play Single-A ball for Pittsburgh, and in Fort Myers, the Mighty Mussels compete as Minnesota's Low-A squad.

Since 1998, the tech firm has grown across the region. With locations in four cities throughout Florida, they fix computers, run cloud systems, and guard against hackers for local firms.

Mighty Mussels
