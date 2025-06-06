ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Native Makes Pro Baseball Debut with Hometown Team

Diana Beasley
Minnesota Twins spring training in Fort Myers at Hammond Stadium in April 2022
© Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

The Minnesota Twins picked local star Peyton Carr in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB draft, assigning him to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The Fort Myers High School graduate now plays for his hometown team.

"By God's grace and mercy, I'm so blessed to be in this spot," said Carr to Gulf Coast News Now.

After shining at High Point University, Carr takes the field at Hammond Stadium - the same place where he watched games as a kid. "I grew up coming here to the Miracle games... I was looking up to those guys and I'm kind of in those guys' shoes back then."

Tom Carr, his father, recalled the emotions of draft day: "That was his entire goal growing up. Super emotional when he got drafted. Both of us had tears in my eyes."

Hammond Stadium does double duty as spring training home for the Twins and base for their Single-A team. The 7,500-seat ballpark helped launch the careers of baseball stars David Ortiz and Joe Mauer.

Baseball first came to the area when the Palms brought the game to local fans in 1926. The current team can trace its roots to the Miami Marlins of Class D, before moving up to Fort Myers.

In 2019, the team changed its name from the Miracle to the Mighty Mussels, starting a new era in its 92-year history. Minor league games have been played at Hammond Stadium since '92.

While moving up to pro ball comes with challenges, Carr feels at home in familiar territory. "Just be able to go home, sleep in my own bed. My family, they're always there for me. So that's a blessing."

Mighty MusselsMinnesota Twins
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Minnesota Twins spring training in Fort Myers at Hammond Stadium in April 2022
Local NewsFort Myers Tech Company Inks Baseball Deal With Two Minor League TeamsRebecca Allen
Kids team, soccer or legs with soccer ball in workout, fitness game or exercise on nature park grass, high school stadium or field. Football or sports training with energy in health or girls wellness
Local NewsFC Naples and Publix Kick Off Free Soccer Camps for 300 Southwest Florida KidsRebecca Allen
Lee County OKs $2.6M Upgrade for JetBlue Park’s Worn-Out Seats
Local NewsLee County OKs $2.6M Upgrade for JetBlue Park’s Worn-Out SeatsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub