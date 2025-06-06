FC Naples and Publix Kick Off Free Soccer Camps for 300 Southwest Florida Kids

Free soccer camps started this month at Paradise Coast Sports Complex and North Collier Regional Park. The two-day sessions, backed by FC Naples and Publix Super Markets Inc., will reach 300 kids from local communities through June 19.

"It teaches you a lot about leadership, how to be a good teammate, support each other," said Ian Cerro, forward for FC Naples, to Gulf Coast News.

Young players from Grace Place for Children and Families and Marco Island YMCA get FC Naples gear and Publix items. The kids sport new jerseys and carry water bottles and bags. Publix gives out food and snacks during each session.

The team's staff teaches basic moves on the field. FC Naples CEO Bob Moreno points to bigger goals: "It's not only being good on the field. But you have to be great off the field. Be disciplined, be responsible, work on yourself. Take care of your body. So, it's life lessons that they're learning."

Grace Place CEO Lara Fisher sees growth in the kids. "It's about confidence. That confidence is going to lead them through their academic challenges, their life challenges, and really be able to set them up for success moving forward."