Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Texas Rangers will wrap up their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays have already clinched the series after winning game two by a score of 5-4 behind a huge day at the plate from second baseman Brandon Lowe. Next up is a chance for a clean sweep, Tampa Bay's first since their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
There are very few starting pitching rotations that are as deep as the one employed by the Rangers. Jack Leiter, the fourth starter on the depth chart, will take the hill in this game. Leiter is perhaps the best fourth arm in the MLB, posting a 3.66 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over his nine starts. In his most recent outing, the young righty pitched six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, earning his fourth win of the season. Now he will be tasked with slowing down a Tampa Bay offense that has hit well in three of its last four games.
The Rays will count on their ace, Ryan Pepiot, to cross swords with Leiter and lead the charge to complete the sweep. Tampa Bay's best arm has comparable numbers to his opponent, but his recent performances have been even more impressive than Leiter's. Pepiot has pitched 14 consecutive innings without allowing a single run, shutting down both the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. The Rangers are a mediocre offense at best, offering an enticing opportunity for yet another excellent outing from Pepiot.
Spread
- Rangers +1.5 (-165)
- Rays -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Rangers +126
- Rays -140
Totals
- Over 9 (-101)
- Under 9 (-118)
*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Rangers are 32-30 ATS on the season.
- The Rangers are 13-16 ATS when they play on the road.
- The under is 16-12-1 when Texas plays on the road.
- The Rays are 16-15 ATS in games following a win.
- The Rays are 17-22 ATS in their home games this season.
- The under is 22-14-2 when Tampa Bay plays at home.
Rangers vs Rays Injury Reports
Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson, DH - Out.
- Chris Martin, RP - Out.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.
- Richie Palacios, OF - Out.
Rangers vs Rays Predictions and Picks
Greg Cantone of Statsalt writes, "The Rangers have dominated the Rays recently, winning their prior four series and taking two of three in their last series in Tampa Bay. Before the current series, the Rangers had won seven straight matchups with the Rays. Rangers hurlers have produced a lean 2.02 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP in their previous 10 meetings with Tampa Bay. Texas has the edge in the pitching department, ranking third in the league in ERA with 3.19 versus ninth for the Rays. The Rays have not had a true home-field advantage in 2025, losing 51.4% of their games at home. Pepiot lost his lone start against Texas, giving up six runs in just under six innings. The stats and trends strongly support a Texas victory on the road Thursday. Take the Rangers."