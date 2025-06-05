Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 04: Josh Lowe #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs home to score on a single off the bat of Jonathan Aranda in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 04, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers will wrap up their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays have already clinched the series after winning game two by a score of 5-4 behind a huge day at the plate from second baseman Brandon Lowe. Next up is a chance for a clean sweep, Tampa Bay's first since their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

There are very few starting pitching rotations that are as deep as the one employed by the Rangers. Jack Leiter, the fourth starter on the depth chart, will take the hill in this game. Leiter is perhaps the best fourth arm in the MLB, posting a 3.66 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over his nine starts. In his most recent outing, the young righty pitched six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, earning his fourth win of the season. Now he will be tasked with slowing down a Tampa Bay offense that has hit well in three of its last four games.

The Rays will count on their ace, Ryan Pepiot, to cross swords with Leiter and lead the charge to complete the sweep. Tampa Bay's best arm has comparable numbers to his opponent, but his recent performances have been even more impressive than Leiter's. Pepiot has pitched 14 consecutive innings without allowing a single run, shutting down both the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. The Rangers are a mediocre offense at best, offering an enticing opportunity for yet another excellent outing from Pepiot.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-165)

Rays -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Rangers +126

Rays -140

Totals

Over 9 (-101)

Under 9 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Rangers are 32-30 ATS on the season.

The Rangers are 13-16 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 16-12-1 when Texas plays on the road.

The Rays are 16-15 ATS in games following a win.

The Rays are 17-22 ATS in their home games this season.

The under is 22-14-2 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Rangers vs Rays Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson, DH - Out.

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Rangers vs Rays Predictions and Picks