LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Zach Hyman #18 and Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after the team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers won the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sports season not slowing down yet! The calendar might say June and we still have the better part of three months to go before football season. But this weekend is still packed with action.

Things started with a torrid pace last night when the Edmonton Oilers needed every bit of the overtime period to beat the Florida Panthers in game one of their NHL Stanley Cup Final.

The NBA Finals tip off tonight as the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. This series promises the excitement of two of the most exciting young super stars in the league. The Pacers are led by Tyrese Haliburton and the Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This youthful matchup is the shot in the arm the NBA needs.

Golf fans can get a load of the Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. This course underwent a major renovation to get ready for this tournament. It plays 7400 yards and is a par 70 course.

Saturday features the Belmont Stakes. And while we won't have a Triple Crown winner this year we do have an awesome matchup. Derby winner Sovereignty faces off against rival Journalism fresh off his win at the Preakness. Both horses were neck and neck at the Derby and were clearly the two strongest horses in the field. Sovereignty skipped the Preakness. But Journalism won the Preakness with, perhaps, the greatest race I've ever seen. (I'm not old enough to remember Secretariat).

Journalism was trapped on the inside coming off the final turn but jockey Umberto Rispoli led him in between two horses in front of him (where there was no space) and nudged his way through. After some hard bumping with Goal Oriented, he saw daylight and closed on Gosger at the line for the win!

Sports season not slowing down yet! So there are still a lot of sporting events to catch your eye this first weekend of June. Enjoy. And tune in each weekday to ESPN Southwest Florida to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm to talk about all of it!

