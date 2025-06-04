Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 03: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 03, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers will continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays cruised to a 5-1 victory in the first contest of the three-game set, leaning on a big day from designated hitter Yandy Diaz and a solid outing from the pitching staff to draw themselves closer in an increasingly close AL East race. The Rangers will look to rebound and turn Game 3 into a rubber match.

Unfortunately, Texas manager Bruce Bochy has not officially announced a starter for this game. All signs point to a bullpen game or another start from former top prospect Kumar Rocker. The bullpen is the far more appealing option, as that unit has been one of the few positives of a disappointing season. Additionally, Rocker has faced his struggles, posting an 8.10 ERA in his five 2025 starts. Neither option is particularly appealing, making a victory here a tough prospect.

Unlike their southern counterparts, the Rays will send out an established starter here. Shane Baz started the season by providing solid, if unspectacular play, but that play has steadily declined as the campaign has progressed. Baz is now the owner of a 4.92 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP, two decidedly mediocre numbers. Luckily for him, the Rangers have been one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB, offering a prime opportunity for a rebound.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-165)

Rays -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Rangers +122

Rays -138

Totals

Over 8.5 (-118)

Under 8.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Rangers are 18-12 ATS when they enter the game as underdogs.

The Rangers are 12-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 16-11-1 when Texas plays on the road.

The Rays are 17-21 ATS when they play at home.

The Rays are 16-14 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 22-13-2 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Rangers vs Rays Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson, DH — Out.

Chris Martin, RP — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.

Richie Palacios, OF — Out.

Rangers vs Rays Predictions and Picks