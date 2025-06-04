Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Texas Rangers will continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays cruised to a 5-1 victory in the first contest of the three-game set, leaning on a big day from designated hitter Yandy Diaz and a solid outing from the pitching staff to draw themselves closer in an increasingly close AL East race. The Rangers will look to rebound and turn Game 3 into a rubber match.
Unfortunately, Texas manager Bruce Bochy has not officially announced a starter for this game. All signs point to a bullpen game or another start from former top prospect Kumar Rocker. The bullpen is the far more appealing option, as that unit has been one of the few positives of a disappointing season. Additionally, Rocker has faced his struggles, posting an 8.10 ERA in his five 2025 starts. Neither option is particularly appealing, making a victory here a tough prospect.
Unlike their southern counterparts, the Rays will send out an established starter here. Shane Baz started the season by providing solid, if unspectacular play, but that play has steadily declined as the campaign has progressed. Baz is now the owner of a 4.92 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP, two decidedly mediocre numbers. Luckily for him, the Rangers have been one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB, offering a prime opportunity for a rebound.
Spread
- Rangers +1.5 (-165)
- Rays -1.5 (+151)
Moneyline
- Rangers +122
- Rays -138
Totals
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (+104)
*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Rangers are 18-12 ATS when they enter the game as underdogs.
- The Rangers are 12-16 ATS when playing on the road.
- The under is 16-11-1 when Texas plays on the road.
- The Rays are 17-21 ATS when they play at home.
- The Rays are 16-14 ATS in games following a win.
- The under is 22-13-2 when Tampa Bay plays at home.
Rangers vs Rays Injury Reports
Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson, DH — Out.
- Chris Martin, RP — Out.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.
- Richie Palacios, OF — Out.
Rangers vs Rays Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Rays will get their payback on the Rangers in this one, as this is not the same Texas team that opened the season. Adolis Garcia cannot seem to find consistency at the plate and was removed from the lineup over the last series. This is something he will need to fix, as the Texas lineup is weaker without him. The Rangers are sending Rocker to the mound, and he has not made a start since April, which will lead to signs of rust. Even in his last outing, he quickly gave up five runs in under two innings to an Athletics team that is last in their division. The Rays are sending out Baz, who has led the team to victories in three of his last four starts. The Rays will grab a win on Wednesday. Take the Rays to win."