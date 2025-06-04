Rockies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 3: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins forces out Sam Hilliard #16 of the Colorado Rockies on a fielder’s choice in the ninth inning at loanDepot park on June 3, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies look for their first sweep and first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Rockies are 11-50 and last in the NL West Division. Colorado just won their first series of the season, and this marks only the second time they've had a two-game winning streak. In both games of this series, the Rockies fell behind early, tied the game in the middle innings, and let the bullpen take over. Three Colorado players accounted for all the hits in Game 2.

The Miami Marlins are 23-36 and last in the NL East Division. They have now lost three straight games and have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last five. In both games of this series, the Marlins scored early but struggled to generate offense afterward. Miami had 11 hits in Game 1 and just six in Game 2. They'll look for a more consistent offensive showing in Game 3 and try to avoid a sweep.

Spread

Rockies +1.5 (-155)

Marlins -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Rockies +142

Marlins -157

Total

Over 8 (-109)

8 (-109) Under 8 (-100)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone under in eight of Colorado's last 12 games.

Colorado is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games.

Colorado is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Miami.

The total has gone under in four of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 1-6 SU in its last seven games at home.

Rockies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar, SS — Day-to-day.

Benny Montgomery, OF — Day-to-day.

Zac Veen, LF — Day-to-day.

Kyle Karros, 3B — Day-to-day.

Kris Bryant, DH — 60-day IL .

. Austin Nola, C — Day-to-day.

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL.

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL.

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B — Day-to-day.

PJ Morlando, LF — Day-to-day.

Starlyn Caba, SS — Day-to-day.

Jay Beshears, 1B — Day-to-day.

Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL.

Rockies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Colorado is 5-28 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. They rank last in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage, and are third from last in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are second-to-last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He's had a great series, with three home runs, five hits, and four RBIs. The Rockies will look to play with a lead in Game 3 and continue the bullpen's strong performance.

On the mound for Colorado is Kyle Freeland, who is 0-8 with a 5.72 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and typically gives up around four to five runs per game.

Miami is 14-19 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are tied for 22nd in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fourth from last in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had two hits and an RBI in Game 2. The Marlins are in an offensive slump and need more production from the bottom half of their lineup.

On the mound for Miami is Cal Quantrill, who is 3-5 with a 5.84 ERA. He doesn't have a quality start this season, but has allowed two runs or fewer in three consecutive outings.

Best Bet: Miami Spread