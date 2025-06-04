Panthers vs Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 03: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers speaks during Media Day prior to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on June 03, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to defend their Stanley Cup title in a rematch against the Edmonton Oilers.

This marks the Panthers' third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance. They reached this point by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven, and the Carolina Hurricanes in five. In that last series against Carolina, Florida was dominant on both sides of the puck. Their high-powered offense is clicking, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is peaking at the right time. In last year's Stanley Cup Final, Florida went up three games to none, blew the lead, and then won Game 7, 2-1, on home ice.

The Oilers are seeking revenge and aiming to win their first Stanley Cup in 35 years. They reached the Final by defeating the Los Angeles Kings in six games, the Vegas Golden Knights in five, and the Dallas Stars in five. The only real challenge they faced this postseason was in Round 1 against L.A. After going down 2-0 in that series, Edmonton won four straight by igniting their offense. Their scoring has remained consistent, and they even showed improvement on defense in the Dallas series. Connor McDavid will look to follow in the footsteps of legends Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby by winning his first Stanley Cup in a rematch series.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-216)

Oilers -1.5 (+178)

Moneyline

Panthers +113

Oilers -132

Total

OVER 6 (-114)

UNDER 6 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Florida's last 19 games.

Florida is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Florida is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against Edmonton.

Edmonton is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Edmonton's last seven games against Florida.

Edmonton is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Panthers vs Oilers Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

A.J. Greer, LW - Day-to-day

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown, RW - Day-to-day. Game time decision for Game 1

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

Florida is ranked 15th in offense, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points; in this postseason, he has four goals and nine assists. Aside from the Toronto series, the Panthers have been strong on the road in Game 1s. They managed to score in every period in both of their Game 1 wins this postseason, winning each by multiple goals. The Panthers have been here before, and even when they fall behind in a game, they find ways to score in bunches and win in clutch moments.

Edmonton is ranked 11th in offense, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points; in this postseason, he has seven goals and 18 assists. The Oilers have two of the best players in the game in McDavid and Draisaitl. In last year's Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers didn't find their complete game until they were down 3-0. Fortunately, like the Panthers, they appear to be playing their best hockey at the right time. Edmonton is 6-1 on home ice this postseason and is ready to protect it.

Best Bet: Edmonton Moneyline