Knicks Fire Coach Thibodeau After Conference Finals Loss

The New York Knicks let go of Tom Thibodeau in a surprising move after their Eastern Conference finals loss to Indiana. The decision ends his five-year stint at Madison Square Garden.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we have decided to move in another direction," said team president Leon Rose to CBS Sports.

During his time in New York, Thibodeau put together a strong 226-174 record in regular season games, along with a 24-23 record in the playoffs. His playoff wins topped the previous 13 coaches combined by 17 victories.

The unexpected move caught fans off guard, especially after back-to-back 50-win seasons and making the playoffs four times in five years. Despite having home court advantage, New York lost to the Pacers in six tough games during the conference finals.

Before Thibodeau took over in 2020, the Knicks hadn't made the playoffs for seven straight years. He quickly turned the team around, going 41-31 his first season and grabbing Coach of the Year honors.

The front office went big this past season, bringing in stars Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. The major trade cost them Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, six future first-round picks and a pick swap.

After missing the playoffs in 2022, they came back strong with two straight trips to the second round. This year's performance was their best playoff run since 2000.