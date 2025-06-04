Fort Myers Multisport Phenom Tucker Grabs Southwest Florida Male Athlete of Year

At the packed Suncoast Arena on May 29, 2025, Madris Tucker of Fort Myers High School claimed the 2024-25 Southwest Florida Male Athlete of the Year title. The stands buzzed with excitement as his name rang out across the venue.

On the gridiron, he led his team's pass catches straight to a district crown. When baseball season hit, his bat struck fear into pitchers as the squad fought their way to regional glory.

Tucker was one of 14 top picks across 11 sports nominated for the title.

Bishop Verot's Joey Lawson turned heads with his arm and bat. The future Tar Heel struck out 113 batters while keeping his ERA at a tiny 0.72, going 9-1 on the mound. At bat, he smashed 13 doubles and 10 homers with a .351 mark.

Cape Coral's Daniel Lynn bowled his way into county history books. Mariner's Maximus Brady stayed perfect at 27-0, winning his fourth state wrestling crown at 138 pounds.

Barron Collier's Spencer Clayton dropped 20.6 points per game on the court and was named SFABC Mr. Basketball. Emerson Laorden, also from Baron Collier, had 26 soccer goals with 10 assists and helped lead his team to its first state title.

Three Community School of Naples athletes were nominated. Nick Fabian earned four state medals in swimming, Michael Slusar helped lead the Seahawks to the Final Four in lacrosse, and Spencer Ives swung his way to fourth place at state golf.