Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays have outscored the Houston Astros by an amazing margin of 25 runs over their last seven meetings with the 'Stros, but following a 2-2 series deadlock prior to tonight's opener, the Rays have lost too many close calls to make much headway.

A series win over the Lone Stars would keep the Rays from going south. Tampa Bay faces the Texas Rangers in a three-game stint beginning at 7:35 p.m. EST tonight, hoping to surpass the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the AL East while potentially keeping in touch with the powerful Yankees in first.

The Rays still aren't playing that well at home. But the Rangers look like an even worse road team. Is it pitching matchups or simple analytics that have Tampa Bay drawing most of the sportsbook action?

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+149)

Rangers +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Rays -138

Rangers +122

Total

Over 8 (-+101)

Under 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers Betting Trends

Texas is on a 7-0 winning streak against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Tampa Bay Rays' last 15 games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Texas Rangers' last 14 ball games.

Totals have gone under in six of Tampa Bay's last eight games against Texas.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Center fielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Right fielder Travis Jankowski is on the 10-day IL with a groin pull.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

Texas Rangers

Center fielder Evan Carter is on the 10-day IL with a quadricep strain.

Pitcher Kumar Rocker is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is on the 15-day IL with a triceps strain.

strain. Pitcher Chris Martin is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

First baseman Joc Pederson is on the 10-day IL with a fractured right hand.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers Predictions and Picks

There's substance behind the Rays and Rangers' careful O/U (8) run total line. That substance is pitching rubber, at least so long as the starters remain in the contest. Visiting Tyler Mahle against the host starter Drew Rasmussen should make for an excellent matchup, and potentially even a duel, this late in spring.

The Rays might relish another close game, anxious to show that their dicey record in recent tight games is only a fluke. It could be a matter of time before the team's lively batting order starts producing runs when they count. First baseman Jonathan Aranda is having a spectacular year in his first effort as a daily MLB starter. "If you analyze his career path," writes Mason Stacy of FanSided, "(Aranda's 2025) breakout makes perfect sense and it is coming at the ideal time."