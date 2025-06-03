Rockies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 02: Dane Myers #54 of the Miami Marlins catches the ball for an out against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on June 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies look to win two games in a row for just the second time this season.

The Rockies are 10-50 and sit last in the NL West Division. Colorado won Game 1 of this three-game series 6-4. The Rockies were down 4-1 early but slowly came back to take the lead in the fifth inning. The bullpen allowed only two hits, and Hunter Goodman carried the offense with three hits, two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

The Miami Marlins are 23-35 and last in the NL East Division. In Game 1, Miami got hits throughout the lineup but failed to capitalize on several key opportunities. Jesus Sanchez had three hits, scored a run, walked once, and drove in one RBI. The Marlins' offense has struggled over the last four games, and they'll look to avoid becoming the first team to lose twice to the Rockies this season.

Spread

Rockies +1.5 (-136)

Marlins -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Rockies +157

Marlins -169

Total

Over 8 (-119)

8 (-119) Under 8 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

Colorado is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Colorado is 3-6 SU in its last nine games against Miami.

Colorado is 1-7 SU in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Miami's last nine games.

Miami is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of Miami's last six games against Colorado.

Rockies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar, SS — Day-to-day.

Benny Montgomery, OF — Day-to-day.

Zac Veen, LF — Day-to-day.

Kyle Karros, 3B — Day-to-day.

Kris Bryant, DH — 60-day IL .

. Austin Nola, C — Day-to-day.

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL.

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL.

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B — Day-to-day.

PJ Morlando, LF — Day-to-day.

Starlyn Caba, SS — Day-to-day.

Jay Beshears, 1B — Day-to-day.

Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL.

Rockies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Colorado is 4-28 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. They rank last in batting average, runs scored, and on-base percentage, and are third-to-last in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are second-to-last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. After going hitless in the Mets series, Goodman broke out in Game 1 and will look to keep the momentum going. The Rockies will aim for a stronger offensive start and hope to pull out another close win.

On the mound for the Rockies is Chase Dollander, who is 2-5 with a 6.28 ERA. He has one quality start this season, and his last two outings have been solid.

Miami is 14-18 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They rank 24th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fourth to last in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He had a double in Game 1 but also struck out twice. The Marlins will aim to generate consistent offense in Game 2 and avoid wasting opportunities with runners on base.

On the mound for the Marlins is Sandy Alcantara, who is 2-7 with an 8.47 ERA. He has had six rough outings in a row, giving up four to six runs per game. Walks have been a consistent issue.

Best Bet: Over