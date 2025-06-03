Detroit Lions Not Panicking Despite Challenges

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 13: A Detroit Lions helmet lies on the ground after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions on October 13, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions not panicking! Yesterday the Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announced his sudden retirement at the age of 29. He said it was time to concentrate on his health. But his retirement wasn't that big of a surprise to those in the know. He almost retired a year ago. He suffered a torn pec, mangled feet including an inoperable arch and numerous other injuries. And yet he played through most of it. And played well. In 5541 snaps he gave up just 6 sacks. The strength of the Lions recent success and last year's 15 win season was their offensive line.

Ragnow's retirement, plus the loss of most of the coach Dan Campbell's staff due to poaching by other teams and a year removed form a devastating list of injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball, looks daunting for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl dreams.

DETROIT LIONS NOT PANICKING

Oh, and the Lions have the second toughest NFL schedule in 2025. But Campbell says fear not. He is a big believer in saying, "Iron sharpens iron." He wouldn't' have it any other way. And he is looking forward to the upcoming journey. But he will make the journey without his all-pro center.

But here is the silver lining for the Lions: General Manager Brad Holmes has been nothing short of phenomenal in the draft each year. And he drafted two interior offensive lineman in April. Both were four year starters in the SEC. They used their second pick on Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia. He was already snapping the ball in OTA's. They used their fourth pick on LSU guard Miles Frazier. Those two have played a lot of big-boy football.