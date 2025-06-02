ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

UCF Football Kicks Off 2025 Season With Back-to-Back Night Games Under Scott Frost

Rebecca Allen
Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights looks on in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two night games at FBC Mortgage Stadium will start the 2025 UCF football season, with Scott Frost returning as head coach to lead the Knights after eight years away.

The first match pits UCF against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. A week later, on Sept. 6, the Knights face North Carolina A&T — their first meeting ever. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The schedule splits evenly between home and away games and will include matchups against teams such as North Carolina, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

ESPN+ will broadcast these opening games. The yearly Space Game, set for Nov. 7 against Houston, moves to FS1. TV networks and start times for the remaining games will be set later.

College FootballScott FrostUCF
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
SEC Changing College Football
College FootballSEC Changing College Football at Chaotic PaceCraig Shemon
Notre Dame Football
ESPN SWFLNotre Dame Football Going Nowhere with CFP SeedingsCraig Shemon
Austin Barber #58 of the Florida Gators looks on during the Florida Orange &amp; Blue Spring Game
College FootballFlorida Adds FAU, South Alabama to Future Football ScheduleRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub