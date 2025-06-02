UCF Football Kicks Off 2025 Season With Back-to-Back Night Games Under Scott Frost

Two night games at FBC Mortgage Stadium will start the 2025 UCF football season, with Scott Frost returning as head coach to lead the Knights after eight years away.

The first match pits UCF against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. A week later, on Sept. 6, the Knights face North Carolina A&T — their first meeting ever. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The schedule splits evenly between home and away games and will include matchups against teams such as North Carolina, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.