Rockies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Colorado Rockies look to end their eight-game losing streak and are still searching for their first win on this nine-game road trip.

Colorado is 9-50 and in last place in the NL West Division. On this road trip, the Rockies have been swept by both the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Most of the games were low-scoring and close losses, with the only blowout being an 8-2 defeat to the Mets. After facing two division leaders, the Rockies will try to get back in the win column against another last-place team, the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 23-34 and in last place in the NL East Division. Recently, they've been alternating wins and losses, and they just dropped two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants. The Marlins' pitching staff recorded a shutout in one of those games, but the offense managed only three total runs in the series. Miami had some winnable opportunities and will look to improve with runners in scoring position (RISP).

Spread

Rockies +1.5 (-124)

Marlins -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Rockies +178

Marlins -198

Total

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games.

Colorado is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.

Colorado is 2-6 SU in its last eight games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Miami's last eight games.

Miami is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games at home.

Rockies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

Benny Montgomery, OF - Day-to-day

Zac Veen, LF - Day-to-day

Kyle Karros, 3B - Day-to-day

Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day IL

Austin Nola, C - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill. CF - 10-day IL

Rob Brantly, C - 60-day IL

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Jay Beshears, 1B - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Rockies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Rockies are 3-28 on the road and 1-9 in their last ten games. Colorado ranks last in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage, and they are third to last in slugging percentage. In terms of pitching, they are second to last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average and RBIs, but he went hitless in the Mets series. On the mound for Colorado is Germán Márquez, who is 1-7 with a 7.13 ERA.

The Marlins are 14-17 at home and 4-6 in their last ten games. Miami ranks 24th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank fourth-worst in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs, but went hitless in the Giants series. On the mound for Miami is Max Meyer, who is 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA.