Rockies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Eric Wagaman #33 of the Miami Marlins hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at loanDepot park on June 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies look to end their eight-game losing streak and are still searching for their first win on this nine-game road trip.

Colorado is 9-50 and in last place in the NL West Division. On this road trip, the Rockies have been swept by both the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Most of the games were low-scoring and close losses, with the only blowout being an 8-2 defeat to the Mets. After facing two division leaders, the Rockies will try to get back in the win column against another last-place team, the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 23-34 and in last place in the NL East Division. Recently, they've been alternating wins and losses, and they just dropped two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants. The Marlins' pitching staff recorded a shutout in one of those games, but the offense managed only three total runs in the series. Miami had some winnable opportunities and will look to improve with runners in scoring position (RISP).

Spread

  • Rockies +1.5 (-124)
  • Marlins -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

  • Rockies +178
  • Marlins -198

Total

  • OVER 8 (-112)
  • UNDER 8 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games.
  • Colorado is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.
  • Colorado is 2-6 SU in its last eight games against Miami.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of Miami's last eight games.
  • Miami is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games at home.

Rockies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

  • Benny Montgomery, OF - Day-to-day
  • Zac Veen, LF - Day-to-day
  • Kyle Karros, 3B - Day-to-day
  • Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day IL
  • Austin Nola, C - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

  • Derek Hill. CF - 10-day IL
  • Rob Brantly, C - 60-day IL
  • Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day
  • PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day
  • Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day
  • Jay Beshears, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Rockies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Rockies are 3-28 on the road and 1-9 in their last ten games. Colorado ranks last in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage, and they are third to last in slugging percentage. In terms of pitching, they are second to last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average and RBIs, but he went hitless in the Mets series. On the mound for Colorado is Germán Márquez, who is 1-7 with a 7.13 ERA.

The Marlins are 14-17 at home and 4-6 in their last ten games. Miami ranks 24th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank fourth-worst in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs, but went hitless in the Giants series. On the mound for Miami is Max Meyer, who is 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA.

Both of these pitching staffs rank near the bottom of the league. Both teams are coming off close losses, and the Rockies' offense may be able to build on their recent series against some of the best teams in the league. Additionally, Márquez has been pitching significantly better than Meyer lately.

Colorado RockiesMiami Marlins
Michael GaraventaWriter
