Pacers and Thunder Finals Best Case Scenario for NBA

The Pacers and Thunder NBA Finals gets underway Thursday and the matchup is the best case scenario for the league. At first you might think the NBA wanted to avoid such a small market matchup between the Indianapolis and Oklahoma City. You may also think the league would prefer to showcase LeBron James or Stephen Curry. And maybe the NBA still wishes for big markets and time tested super stars. But they would be wrong in doing so.

The NBA is tired. It has been riding the backs of aging stars for years. But the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Finals are about to give the league a shot in the arm of true excitement and a strong glimpse of its future.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander is only 26 and he just won the league's MVP award during a remarkable season for the Thunder. He is a scoring machine. He is already a 3 time All-NBA First Team player.

The Pacers are led by 25 year old Tyrese Haliburton. He is a silky smooth scorer and distributor. He can score 30 or, like he did in a game vs the Knicks, he can score 30 and dish 15 assists with zero turnovers. In fact he led the NBA is assists this year.

