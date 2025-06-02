ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Inter Miami Signs Goalkeeper Ustari Through 2026

Rebecca Allen
Oscar Ustari #19 of Inter Miami CF seen in action during the game against
Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Inter Miami CF has officially extended the contract of veteran goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, the club announced on May 29, 2025.

The 38-year-old former Argentina international joined Miami during its 2024 Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign and is now in his first full season with the club. Initially signed as a backup in September 2024, Ustari stepped into the starting role after an injury sidelined first-choice goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Callender is currently recovering from sports hernia surgery and remains out indefinitely, solidifying Ustari’s status as the team’s starting goalkeeper. So far this season, Ustari has started 16 of Miami’s 19 matches, recording six clean sheets and playing a key role in the team’s defensive success.

Ustari was instrumental in Inter Miami’s historic 2024 season, which saw the club win its first Supporters’ Shield and set a new MLS single-season points record. His strong performances have continued into 2025 as the club prepares for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup next month.

To strengthen their depth at the position, Inter Miami also signed free agent William Yarbrough.

Ustari becomes the second former teammate of Lionel Messi to renew his deal with Inter Miami, following left back Jordi Alba. Ustari and Messi share a long-standing bond, having won both the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic gold medal as part of Argentina’s national youth teams.

Before arriving in Miami, Ustari enjoyed a long and accomplished career, making over 390 professional appearances with clubs across Europe and South America, including Getafe CF and Boca Juniors.

As of now, Inter Miami sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-3-5 record and 26 points.

Rebecca AllenWriter
