Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 29: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs after an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their four-game set against the Houston Astros tonight. The series continues to be extremely important for both teams, as each sits in second place in their respective division. A couple of victories could land the Astros in first in the AL West, or draw the Rays closer to the New York Yankees in the AL East.

This game features a battle of staff aces, which means Ryan Pepiot is on the mound for Tampa Bay. The young righty has consistently put out quality starts since the beginning of the season, almost always working into the sixth or seventh inning while allowing only a couple of runs. His last start, which came against the Toronto Blue Jays, might have been his best of the season, as Toronto failed to put up a single run over Pepiot's seven innings of work. The Astros will present a significantly tougher challenge for him, a challenge of the caliber of which Pepiot has overcome again and again this season.

Going toe-to-toe with Pepiot will be Astros starter Framber Valdez. Valdez has been playing elite baseball since 2021, continuing that streak by earning a 3.39 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 2025. The lefty has been even more dominant at home, with his ERA dropping all the way down to 2.53, while opposing batters only hit .225. A home date with a mediocre Tampa Bay offense is an opportunity for yet another dominant start from Valdez.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-153)

Astros -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Rays +142

Astros -155

Totals

Over 7.5 (-102)

Under 7.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rays are 11-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The Rays are 14-18 ATS against American League opponents.

The under is 16-11-1 in games following a Tampa Bay victory.

The Astros are 16-15 ATS when they play at home.

The Astros are 15-10 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 17-13-1 when the Astros play at home.

Rays vs Astros Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, RF - Out.

Jake Mangum, OF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Houston Astros

Christian Walker, 1B - Day-to-Day.

Yordan Alvarez, DH - Out.

Rays vs Astros Predictions and Picks