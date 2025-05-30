San Francisco Giants vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park on May 28, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants will begin the final leg of their road trip when they open a three-game set against the Miami Marlins today. It is an important opportunity for the Giants to turn things around after being swept by the Detroit Tigers in their last series.

The Giants will get a little creative with their starting pitching situation in this game. Kyle Harrison has only started one game this season compared to four appearances out of the bullpen, indicating a heavy dose of San Francisco's relievers today. Harrison tossed four innings of two-run ball in his lone start, a performance that he should be able to improve upon against a Marlins lineup that has been middle of the pack at best.

While Miami has a viable starter for this game, manager Clayton McCullough might wish he could turn to the bullpen instead of deploying Cal Quantrill. Quantrill's season started with a series of horrible starts, including an outing in which he allowed six runs in four innings to the New York Mets. However, the righty has slowly levelled off, only allowing a single run in each of his last two starts. Despite their winning record, the Giants rank in the bottom third of the MLB in most offensive metrics, and their batting numbers are notably bad when they play on the road. This is a surprisingly good opportunity for Quantrill to continue his streak of decent outings.

Spread

Giants -1.5 (-103)

Marlins +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Giants -171

Marlins +151

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-107)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants are 16-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The Giants are 17-12 ATS against National League opponents.

The UNDER is 9-2-1 when San Francisco enters the game as a road favorite.

The Marlins are 29-25 ATS on the season.

The Marlins are 14-10 ATS as home underdogs.

The OVER is 16-12 when Miami plays at home.

Giants vs Marlins Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

Jerar Encarnacion, LF - Out.

Miami Marlins

Xavier Edwards, 2B - Out.

Dane Myers, CF - Out.

Derek Hill, CF - Out.

Declan Cronin, RP - Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP - Out.

Giants vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "San Francisco is batting .191 in their past six games. The Marlins hit .288 against the 13 left-handed starters they faced. Their bullpen in the past six games has an ERA of 2.42. Quantrill, in his past five starts, has an ERA of 5.00. The Giants lost eight out of twelve on the road with a -4.1-unit loss. The Marlins are 7-5 at home facing an NL team that hits .255 or lower this season with a +3.2-unit return. Play Miami +155."