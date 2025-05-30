Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: Julián Fernández #11 of New York City and Mauricio Pineda #22 of Chicago Fire vie for the ball at Yankee Stadium on May 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

You can call Inter Miami the "Man United" of American soccer in spring 2025, due to the club's lack of good results compared to its levels of prestige, money, and talent. But it might be the Lions of Orlando City who feel more like a downcast Premier League team after a one-goal loss in Atlanta. The outcome on its own makes Orlando City SC look average. Overall, though, the Lions are building a solid reputation.

Sin City is well aware of the Florida club's ability, opting to ignore Wednesday's loss in handing Orlando big-time favorite's odds for Saturday's bout with the visiting Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Lions are giving up an entire goal on balanced spreads for a contest with woeful four-to-one odds on Chicago.

Saturday's consensus prediction is not a dull 2-0 win for Orlando. Goal total odds are drawing equal handles on both sides of O/U (3) tallies, a clue that Chicago will continue playing wide open.

Spread

Orlando City SC -1 (-102)

Chicago Fire +1 (-118)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -165

Chicago Fire +400

Draw +340

Total

OVER 3 (-108)

UNDER 3 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Orlando City SC hasn't lost a league match at home since February 22.

Wednesday's loss snapped an 11-game Orlando unbeaten streak in MLS.

Six of Orlando's last eight matches have minted three or more combined goals

Totals have gone OVER in five Chicago Fire matches in a row across competitions.

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Nico Rodriguez is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Chicago Fire

None

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

What are the chances that Orlando adopts its "April" tactics against a rowdy attacking team, and tries to put out the Fire by a score of 1-0 on Saturday? It would be a natural game plan for coach Oscar Pareja to employ against a visiting unit with mediocre backs and weakness against counters due to forward play.

Lineup news indicates that Orlando is adding more Thoroughbreds to its lineup than removing, following a cycle of rest for key players in the last two matches. Luis Muriel, who has scored half a dozen times for Orlando this season, could return to the lineup against Chicago after sitting out due to the HC's wish to "(get) some players rest after a busy month," according to blogger Austin David of the Lions' website.