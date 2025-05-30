Listen to Win: Adventure Island’s AquaGlow: A Neon Night Swim Party

Adventure Island in Tampa is launching AquaGlow, a new nighttime neon swim party starting June 13 on select evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Listen to Shemon & Co. to win tickets to AquaGlow + a parking pass!
This separately ticketed event transforms the park after dark with immersive lighting, vibrant colors, high-energy music, foam parties, glowing tubes, and a light show over the wave pool. Part of a $40 million investment in Tampa’s parks, AquaGlow also features attractions like Castaway Falls, Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, and Wahoo Remix. Pass Members receive perks like free parking, VIP access, and event discounts. Adventure Island is located across from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 6/2/25-6/6/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets + parking pass
- What the prize value is: $105
- Who is providing the prize: Adventure Island