Knicks vs Pacers Boils Down to Saturday’s Game 6

Craig Shemon
Knicks vs Pacers
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Knicks vs Pacers: Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals comes down to Saturday's Game 6 in Indianapolis. The Pacers still lead the series 3-2 and if they earn the home win they will advance to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. If they lose, the series will be tied 3-3 and head back to New York's Madison Square Garden for a Game 7. At that point all of the advantage will swing in favor of the Knicks.

The Pacers have been in control of this series since the beginning by winning the first two games of the series on the road. Along the way Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been an absolute star. The league is still buzzing about his 15 assist, 0 turnover performance in Game 4.

But the Knicks were able to contain him in Game 5. They put a body on him everywhere on the floor. Thursday's Game 5 was by far the Knicks best 48 minute defensive effort.

KNICKS VS PACERS

Knicks vs Pacers: Even though the Pacers lead the series and have home court for Game 6, the pressure they will be under will make it feel like a Game 7. It's a must win situation for Indy. They do not want the series to finish in New York.

On another note I'm sure the NBA would prefer the Knicks win in order to garner TV ratings from the giant New York market. In fact, I think the league would be a little nervous about an Indiana vs Oklahoma City series. But truth be told, I think the NBA would benefit by that series. They could promote its two young stars in Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The league used up all the mileage it had left promoting LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

For the latest on the NBA and Knicks vs Pacers tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

