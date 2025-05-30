Knicks Stay Alive with 111-94 Win Over Pacers in East Finals

In a do-or-die game, New York beat Indiana 111-94 during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, cutting their series deficit to 3-2.

Jalen Brunson carved through defenders, putting up 32 points while shooting a red-hot 12-for-18. His impressive run continues - he's scored over 31 points in every game this series. Fighting through knee problems, Karl-Anthony Towns fought his way to 24 points.

The win kept their season going. Together, Brunson and Towns made history. No duo had each scored 20+ points through the first five games of conference finals play since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Indiana's offense struggled all night. Only Bennedict Mathurin got going off the bench with 23 points. Pascal Siakam was the lone starter to score double digits.

After his amazing Game 4 triple-double, Tyrese Haliburton came back down to earth. His eight points on just 2-of-7 shooting was nothing like his previous 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound showcase.

Brunson came out firing, scoring the first six points. His hot start set the tone for New York's control from start to finish.

Down 3-1 after losing Game 4 in Indianapolis 130-121, the Knicks kept their title hopes alive with this clutch win.

It was a tough night for Siakam, who had put up back-to-back 30-point games before this one.