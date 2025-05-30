Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 28: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and CF Montréal at Chase Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Inter Miami is fat with accolades again after Wednesday's 4-2 win over CF Montreal. Lionel Messi scored one of his trademark braces to climb back into MLS's leaderboard with eight goals on the young season. The Impact's attack did not threaten Miami's maligned back line until late in the match, with Inter Miami leading 3-0. It was a nice confidence boost for the Herons going into a tougher match this weekend.

The lingering question is whether Miami will defend awfully again once a better team than Montreal tries its hand against the Herons. Columbus is having its problems at 7-7-2 after 16 league rounds, and yet the Crew represents a major degree-of-difficulty jump as an opponent after midweek's weak Canadian foe.

Bookmakers think Messi's team is done slumping for the time being, and perhaps even through allowing winning goals to teams like Columbus. Inter Miami has drawn pricey (+110) moneyline odds to conquer the visiting Crew at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, and leap over Columbus by one point on the table.

Spread

Inter Miami -0.25 (-120)

Columbus Crew +0.25 (Ev)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +110

Columbus Crew +215

Draw +300

Total

Over 3.25 (-112)

Under 3.25 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in seven of Inter Miami's last eight appearances.

Inter Miami is 4-1-1 in its last six domestic league matches at home.

Miami has beaten Columbus in three of the last four head-to-head meetings.

Totals have gone over in five out of the Crew's last seven matches.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a hamstring pull.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte is out with an injury to his torso.

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki is out with a knee injury.

Defender Mohamen Farsi is questionable with an injured pelvis.

Defender Steven Moreira is questionable with a foot injury.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

Miami's 1-0 win over Columbus on April 19 was arguably the Herons' best defense of 2025. Columbus whiffed on an overwhelming majority of its shot attempts, passing like the Holland women's team without penetrating inside. Luis Suárez didn't finish the tilt beside Messi, but the Herons needed just one goal.

Reviews of Miami's tactics have turned sour since then. It's strange that the Herons still seek transfers to play in striking positions, not on defense, exploring options "on the attacking front" according to quotes in Ben Stewart's scroll at Planet Football. Is Miami trying to win the MLS Cup Final by a volleyball score?