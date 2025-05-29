ContestsEvents
SEC Changing College Football at Chaotic Pace

Craig Shemon
SEC Changing College Football

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with his players after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEC Changing College Football : The Southeastern Conference is ground zero for all the changes taking place in college football. For the most part the Big Ten is in lockstep with those changes. And whatever the two conferences decide, the rest of college football will follow suit, whether they want to or not.

You may have noticed a lot of SEC college football news this week. That is because the conference held its annual spring meetings. After each meeting the eager media waited for comments from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. He is usually more willing to talk than his other conference counterparts.

SEC CHANGING COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Here are some examples of the SEC changing college football at a chaotic pace: The SEC is leaning toward increasing its conference football schedule from 8 games to 9 games per season. This would match what the Big Ten is doing and would make things more fair between them when it is time to dish out college football playoff slots. (More on that in a moment!).

Then there is the matter of SEC schools taking one of their three non conference games and scheduling a Big Ten school each year in a cross over game. This would be great for the sport. But schools who have tough non conference games each year like Florida and South Carolina who play Florida State and Clemson respectively would have a pretty ridiculous schedule moving forward.

Then there is the matter of the college football playoff. Will we jump to 16 teams? Can the SEC and Big Ten force four schools each on the playoff format with automatic qualifiers? Will the conferences scrap the conference championships at the end of the season in favor of playin games for 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th place teams?

And we haven't even touched on the future of Name Image and Likeness and Revenue Sharing issues. Or the fact that some conferences are considering dropping out of the NCAA all together. College football is changing at a rapid pace and we are all here for it. For the latest tune into Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

