Rays vs Astros Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays (28–27) and Houston Astros (30–25) are set to square off tonight in a series pitting two teams riding high with momentum. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EST at Daikin Park.

The Rays, who took two of three from the Astros earlier this year, have won seven of their last eight overall. The Astros, winners of five of their last six, have averaged seven runs in each of their last three games.

Right-hander Shane Baz (4–3, 4.94 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay, coming off a productive one-run performance over 5.2 innings in his last start. Rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto (3–2, 4.58 ERA) will take the mound for Houston, looking to build on a promising last outing of two runs over 4.1 innings.

At the plate, the Rays continue to lean on Brandon Lowe (11 HR, 30 RBIs) and Jonathan Aranda (.315 AVG). Meanwhile, the Astros are getting a boost from Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. Jeremy Pena is also maintaining a solid .297 average.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+157)

Astros +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Rays -100

Astros -111

Total

Over 8.5 (-102)

Under 8.5 (-116)

*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Astros Betting Trends

The total has gone under in eight of the Rays' last 11 games.

The total has gone under in four of the Astros' last five games.

The Rays are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games.

The Astros are 5-1 straight up in their last six games.

The Rays are 10-8 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Astros are 17-13 against the spread when playing at home.

Rays vs Astros Injury Reports

Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Travis Jankowski, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Hunter Bigge, RP - 15-day IL (lat).

Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Kevin Kelly, RP - 15-day IL (glute).

Astros

Christian Walker, 1B - Day-to-day (hand).

Pedro Leon, RF - 10-day IL (knee).

Spencer Arrighetti, SP - 15-day IL (thumb).

Ronel Blanco, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 10-day-IL (hand).

Rays vs Astros Predictions and Picks

"These two met a little over a week ago in Tampa, with the Rays taking two of three of those games .... No team is better at home from an offensive standpoint, as the Astros have hit a whopping .280 at Daikin Park this season, with 142 runs and 77 extra-base hits. Tampa Bay is hitting just .235 on the road this season, and this is just the fourth time this season Baz is pitching on unfamiliar grounds. Houston has won the opening game in each of their last three series. Take the Astros." — Craig Forde, Statsalt

"You can make a case for either the Rays or Astros, as they've both been on fire over the last week or so. However, I'm leaning toward the over in this contest. Baz has allowed 34 hits and 22 runs in his last 25.1 innings, and he has 13 walks to go with 16 strikeouts during that span. Gusto has allowed 13 hits and nine earned runs in his last 8.1 innings. In 29.2 home innings, Gusto has a 5.46 ERA and a .287 allowed batting average. These two pitchers are in rough shape, and they're going up against hot offenses. I expect some fireworks." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz