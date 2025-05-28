Steelers Are A Joke Regarding Rodgers, Says Bradshaw

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets smiles after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a joke regarding their handing of the Aaron Rodgers situation according to their four-time Super Bowl, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. The Steelers used to be one of the best run organizations in the NFL. But they are currently without a real starting quarterback and have been pursuing 41 year old free agent Rodgers who is dictating terms of his possible return. If he returns. He is making the Steelers look foolish. They appear to be like a teenage boy who is desperately asking out a girl who has no interest in him. Bradshaw is correct. The Steelers look foolish.

Bradshaw's exact quote, heard during an Arkansas radio interview, "That's a joke. That to me is just a joke. What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

STEELERS ARE A JOKE

Steelers are a joke: Bradshaw also criticized the organization's handling of former quarterback Kenny Pickett. He called the team a failure. Pickett is with the Browns now. But in 2022 they used a first round pick on him in the draft. Bradshaw liked Picket and said the Steelers never gave him a decent offensive line for protection. And he said they had no receivers to speak of. Bradshaw said, "(Kenny Pickett) wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure."

In the meantime the Steelers claim they are good to go with quarterback Mason Rudolph on the roster. Or they may trade for Kirk Cousins who was a no-show at the Falcons' OTA's this week. Or, who knows?