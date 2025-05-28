Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 25: Jamal Thiaré #14 of Atlanta United kicks the ball for a goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John David Mercer/Getty Images)

Atlanta United has earned respect on its home grounds. How else could the Five Stripes be virtually tied with Orlando City FC in betting odds on tonight's 7:30 p.m. EST match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Orlando is among the hottest club soccer teams in the Americas at this moment, coming off marquee wins over teams like Inter Miami and Portland, and carrying a double-digit unbeaten streak. Orlando's record clean-sheet performances early in the season have been backed up by an enhanced attack in May.

The only thing left for the Lions is to prove they can win all of the games they're supposed to win, and thus contend for a sweet seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Based on this midweek's deadlocked odds, it's clear that bookmakers believe Orlando is likely to get fatigued and drop points in MLS play very soon.

Spread

Orlando City SC 0.0 (-105)

Atlanta United 0.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +160

Atlanta United +150

Draw +275

Total

Over 3 (Ev)

Under 3 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is on an 11-match unbeaten streak in league play.

Five of Orlando's last seven matches have totaled three goals or more.

Orlando City is unbeaten with three wins in its last seven road appearances.

One side earned a clean sheet in three of the last four Orlando-Atlanta matchups.

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Nico Rodriguez is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a neck injury.

Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Stian Gregersen is out with a quadricep strain.

Defender Brooks Lennon is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba is out with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

The Lions outclassed the Five Stripes when the teams met in Orlando earlier this spring. Three separate Orlando City strikers pierced a porous Atlanta back line that contributed to a total of 15 opposing fouls made in desperation. Atlanta United finished the 0-3 loss with no shots against GK Pedro Gallese.

Orlando's injury list hasn't grown wider than Atlanta's since then, making you wonder if Las Vegas is rating the Lions down due to old-fashioned ideas about upstarts "reverting to form" in midyear. But if Orlando reverts to how it was performing in April, it will be hard for Atlanta to improve on that zero-shot total.