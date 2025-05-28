Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, And Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 27: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins tags Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays out at home plate in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 27, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Twins will finish up their first series of their road trip when they face the Tampa Bay Rays today. The squads split the first couple of contests, making this series finale a rubber match between two decent American League teams.

Minnesota will reap the benefits of its excellent starting pitching rotation when it hands Pablo Lopez the ball today. Lopez has been fantastic through nine starts, earning a 2.31 ERA and a .97 WHIP, two of the best statistics throughout the MLB. While Lopez has struggled to work deep into ball games, he is consistently able to provide five or six innings of quality work before heading to the dugout. A matchup with a middling Rays offense provides another opportunity for a solid outing from Lopez.

The Rays are one of the few teams in the American League that can match Minnesota's pitching depth. That is partially because of Drew Rasmussen. Rasmussen was expected to be a decent third starter heading into the season, but through 10 appearances, he has provided the All-Star-caliber numbers of a 2.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. The righty has not given up a run in either of his last appearances, racking up 12 consecutive innings of shutout ball against the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays. Minnesota does not exactly possess an intimidating lineup, so Rasmussen should be licking his chops at the opportunity to face the Twins.

Spread

Twins -1.5 (+159)

Rays +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Twins -102

Rays -105

Totals

Over 8 (-105)

Under 8 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins are 16-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The Twins are 17-12 ATS in games that follow a victory.

The under is 17-10-2 in games that follow a victory.

The Rays are 12-18 ATS against American League opponents.

The Rays are 15-21 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 16-12-2 when the Rays play an American League opponent.

Twins vs Rays Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Harrison Bader, LF — Day-to-Day.

Byron Buxton, CF — Out.

Matt Wallner, RF — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.

Jonny DeLuca, RF — Out.

Jake Mangum, OF — Out.

Twins vs Rays Predictions and Picks