Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, And Totals

Ezra Bernstein
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins tags Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays out at home plate in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 27, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Twins will finish up their first series of their road trip when they face the Tampa Bay Rays today. The squads split the first couple of contests, making this series finale a rubber match between two decent American League teams.

Minnesota will reap the benefits of its excellent starting pitching rotation when it hands Pablo Lopez the ball today. Lopez has been fantastic through nine starts, earning a 2.31 ERA and a .97 WHIP, two of the best statistics throughout the MLB. While Lopez has struggled to work deep into ball games, he is consistently able to provide five or six innings of quality work before heading to the dugout. A matchup with a middling Rays offense provides another opportunity for a solid outing from Lopez.

The Rays are one of the few teams in the American League that can match Minnesota's pitching depth. That is partially because of Drew Rasmussen. Rasmussen was expected to be a decent third starter heading into the season, but through 10 appearances, he has provided the All-Star-caliber numbers of a 2.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. The righty has not given up a run in either of his last appearances, racking up 12 consecutive innings of shutout ball against the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays. Minnesota does not exactly possess an intimidating lineup, so Rasmussen should be licking his chops at the opportunity to face the Twins.

Spread

  • Twins -1.5 (+159)
  • Rays +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

  • Twins -102
  • Rays -105

Totals

  • Over 8 (-105)
  • Under 8 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Twins are 16-12 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The Twins are 17-12 ATS in games that follow a victory.
  • The under is 17-10-2 in games that follow a victory.
  • The Rays are 12-18 ATS against American League opponents.
  • The Rays are 15-21 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 16-12-2 when the Rays play an American League opponent.

Twins vs Rays Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

  • Harrison Bader, LF — Day-to-Day.
  • Byron Buxton, CF — Out.
  • Matt Wallner, RF — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

  • Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.
  • Jonny DeLuca, RF — Out.
  • Jake Mangum, OF — Out.

Twins vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "Tampa Bay has momentum on their side, and Rasmussen has been solid in his past two outings and will grab an afternoon win here on Wednesday. The Rays have won each of their last six games coming into Tuesday night, including a sweep of the Blue Jays. The Rays' lineup is back to full strength now that Josh Lowe is available again, which gives the team flexibility in their lineup. Yandy Diaz sat out on Monday, and the team still won 7-2. Rasmussen has not given up an earned run in any of his last 12 innings on the mound and will keep that going here against Minnesota, which is still without their top power hitter in Buxton. Tampa Bay sends home Minnesota with a loss early on Wednesday. Take the Rays to win."

Minnesota TwinsTampa Bay Rays
Ezra BernsteinWriter
