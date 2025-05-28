Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on May 24, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Inter Miami is turning soccer scores into baseball totals, or at least ice hockey outcomes. The Herons have a back line so porous that the team has allowed 24 goals on the season, more than all but two squads in the MLS Eastern Conference. It's a fortunate break for Inter Miami that its next opponent, appearing at 7:30 p..m. Eastern Time tonight, possesses one of those two even weaker back lines.

Inter Miami faces CF Montreal as a parlay-style betting favorite to win at Chase Stadium. It would, however, be the first Herons victory in five outings if Messi's team can get things rolling tonight.

Miami's attackers are faring just fine. Seldom have a club's back line and defensive tactics been so clearly responsible for an ugly goals-against mark. Will the O/U lines on Inter Miami's games just keep rising?

Spread

Inter Miami -1.25 (-108)

CF Montreal +1.25 (-112)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -225

CF Montreal +500

Draw +400

Total

OVER 3.25 (Ev)

UNDER 3.25 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Inter Miami has been winless in its last four matches.

Totals have gone OVER in five of Miami's last six appearances.

CF Montreal is winless in its last four games across competitions.

Montreal has defeated Miami in four of the last six meetings.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring pull.

CF Montreal

Midfielder Bryce Duke is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Dominic Yankov is out with a groin injury.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

The Herons earned a point with a comeback and a 3-3 result at Philadelphia over the weekend, another flurry of attacks that featured Messi's landmark 67th free-kick tally. Still, it was the sixth time in seven appearances that Oscar Ustari's struggling defensive corps allowed at least three opposing goals.

It may be David Beckham's tightened wallet that kept Kevin De Bruyne from joining Miami's midfield, or that, as reported by Ryan Mitchell of Marca, "at 33 years of age, De Bruyne is looking to choose Italy over the United States." There's no point in trying to match Manchester City's ball possession when any counterattack is likely to score on Miami anyway. The Herons must improve in their own box.