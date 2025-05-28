Haliburton Makes NBA Playoff History as Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over Knicks

In an incredible showing, Tyrese Haliburton broke NBA playoff records. His amazing performance - 30 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without turning the ball over - helped Indiana beat New York 130-121 in Game 4.

The talented guard hit 11-23 shots and grabbed four steals, moving the Pacers closer to their second Finals appearance. His perfect game puts him in rare company, matching regular-season achievements by Nikola Jokic and James Harden.

Pascal Siakam powered through for 30 points. As the clock ran down, Obi Toppin landed the knockout punch - a huge three-pointer with 46 seconds left. The victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse puts Indiana in the driver's seat before Thursday's Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

On the Knicks' side, Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns put up 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby scored 22 in the defeat.

Indiana's playoff journey shows their resilience. Since March 10, they've won after every loss, showing they can handle pressure when it matters.

By getting his second playoff triple-double, Haliburton made Pacers history. His stats match up with basketball legends - only Nikola Jokić and Oscar Robertson have put up similar numbers in playoff games.

The young star keeps improving. During these East Finals, he's averaging 24.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists per game. His father John watched from the crowd as his son made history.