Florida Waives Fishing License Requirements for Two June Weekends

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has picked two weekends in June when you can fish without a license - June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater fishing across the state.

Everyone can go fishing without having to buy a license during these special days. The state offers several of these free fishing days throughout the year.

While licenses aren't required, people still need to follow regular fishing rules. All catch limits, size rules, and closed seasons still apply during the free days.

During the saltwater weekend, folks can fish in the ocean, catch crabs, hunt for lobster, and collect scallops without needing permits. You won't need the usual snook and spiny lobster permits either.

Florida's FWC chooses certain dates each year for license-free fishing. You can fish freshwater for free during the first weekend in April and the second weekend in June. Free saltwater fishing happens in early June, the first Saturday in September, and the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Bass fishing fans can find great spots all over Florida's waters. The state's lakes are some of the best places to catch bass in North America, attracting both weekend warriors and serious tournament anglers.

Need more info? The FWC has lots of helpful stuff online about where to fish, rules to follow, and how to get started.