Dolphins Beef Up Offense, Get Lighter Schedule in 2025

Miami made big moves to add muscle to their offense for 2025. The team kept their main players while fixing weak spots from last year's struggles.

New wide receivers coach Robert Prince takes charge of the pass catchers, working with star Tyreek Hill. "Tyreek's been great. I mean, if I text him, he texts me back. If I call him, he calls me back. He says I'm going to be here, he's been here. And it's been great. I've had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he's a great leader in the room," Prince told Yahoo Sports.

Offensive line coach Butch Barry plans to mold rookie Jonah Savaiinaea into shape. Meanwhile, Anthony Weaver backs first-round pick Kenneth Grant to boost the defense.

With Jalen Ramsey gone, the team must patch up their pass defense. They're looking at Asante Samuel Jr., Rasul Douglas, and James Bradberry.

"I think for us right now we're starting over and basically going back to the basics and making sure we know them inside and out to start a good season," Frank Smith, offensive coordinator, said to The Phinsider.