Thunder Take 3-1 Lead Over Timberwolves With 128-126 Win

Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves
In a thrilling finish, OKC edged out Minnesota 128-126 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The win leaves the Thunder just one game away from eliminating the Timberwolves.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an incredible game with 40 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. He joins an elite group of only six NBA players who've reached these numbers in conference finals history.

Coming back from a brutal 42-point loss in Game 3, OKC showed up ready to fight. Jalen Williams poured in 34 points, while he, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Holmgren combined for a staggering 95 points.

The Wolves' star Anthony Edwards had a rough night, putting up just 16 points. "I don't look at it like I struggled... They just had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night," Edwards told Fox Sports.

In a forgettable performance, Julius Randle scored only five points. "I think it was just a lot me just spectating... I got to figure out a way to get myself involved in actions," Randle admitted.

The Wolves got solid contributions from their bench. Alexander-Walker scored 23 points, McDaniels added 22, and DiVincenzo chipped in 21. DiVincenzo noted, "The offensive rebounds and turnovers, if you take away the junk points, it's a whole different game."

The teams had split their regular season series 2-2 before these playoffs. The Thunder now lead 5-3 in playoff games between the two teams.

A victory in Game 5 would put OKC in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. The teams meet again at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City.

Minnesota TimberwolvesOklahoma City Thunder
