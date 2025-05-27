Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 26: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 26, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins will continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays today. Both teams currently reside in a state of mediocrity, somehow occupying second place in the AL Central and AL East divisions, respectively, despite a couple of middling records.

One of the best parts of Minnesota's season has been the top of its starting rotation. Pablo Lopez has been excellent, and today's starter, Joe Ryan, has matched him step for step, earning a 2.68 ERA and a .81 WHIP, one of the lowest numbers in the league. He has been fantastic with his control, using it to generate efficient outing after efficient outing. However, that control did falter in Ryan's last outing, as the Cleveland Guardians managed to eke out three runs in five innings, a stat line that represents one of Ryan's poorest 2025 appearances. The Rays are a solid team to try to rebound against, even though Ryan will pitch in a hostile stadium.

The Rays do not have the privilege of deploying a Ryan-level arm in this game. Instead, Taj Bradley will be tasked with limiting Minnesota's lineup. Bradley has put up slightly below-average numbers in 10 starts, picking up where he left off at the end of the 2024 season. The Twins should enjoy hitting against Bradley, seeing that they hit right-handed pitching fairly well.

Spread

Twins -1.5 (+138)

Rays +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Twins -120

Rays +107

Totals

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025 , and may have changed since then.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins are 15-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The Twins are 28-24 ATS overall on the season.

The under is 31-18-3 in Minnesota's games this season.

The Rays are 15-20 ATS when playing at home.

The Rays are 24-28 ATS this season.

The under is 19-13-2 in Tampa Bay's home games.

Twins vs Rays Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Harrison Bader, LF — Day-to-Day.

Byron Buxton, CF — Out.

Matt Wallner, RF — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.

Jonny DeLuca, LF — Out.

Jake Mangum, OF — Out.

Twins vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Cole Shelton of Statsalt writes, "Minnesota is giving the ball to Ryan, who has been stellar this season, so this is a good spot for the Twins to get the win. The Rays' offense had a great series against Toronto, but Ryan should limit the offense here, while Minnesota's bats have had success against Bradley, who has also struggled this season. Look for Ryan to limit the offense and for Minnesota to edge out the win here. Take the Twins ML."