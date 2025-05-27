Marlins vs Padres Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Tyler Wade #14 of the San Diego Padres slides safely into home to score as Cade Gibson #58 of the Miami Marlins fails to apply the tag to end the game at Petco Park on May 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins (21–31) hope to avenge their extra-innings loss yesterday as they face the San Diego Padres (30–22) in Game 2 of their series at Petco Park this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.

After trailing most of the game, the Padres tied things up in the eighth on Manny Machado's solo home run before Tyler Wade scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th on Cade Gibson's wild pitch to give San Diego the 4-3 victory.

Tonight, Miami sends right-hander Max Meyer (3–4, 4.15 ERA) to the mound. Meyer, who gave up 19 runs in his first four starts this year, only gave up one in his last outing.

Opposing him will be Padres right-hander Stephen Kolek (2–1, 2.84 ERA), who has impressed in limited action so far this season but gave up four runs over six innings in his last start.

Kyle Stowers continues to pace the Marlins offensively, batting .300 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 12 home runs, while Manny Machado carries a .319 batting average.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-142)

Padres -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Marlins +167

Padres -181

Total

Over 7.5 (-119)

Under 7.5 (+101)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games, going 3-1 on the road.

The Padres are 2-8 against the spread in their past 10 games, 0-4 at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Marlins' last five games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Padres' last 11 games.

The Marlins won 17 of 45 games this year when they've been listed as underdogs.

The Padres have won 17 of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Marlins vs Padres Injury Reports

Marlins

Xavier Edwards, SS - 10-day IL (back).

Dane Myers, CF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Eury Perez, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Declan Cronin, RP - 15-day IL (hip).

Padres

Bryan Hoeing, RP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Matt Waldron, SP - 60-day IL (oblique).

Yu Darvish, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Michael King, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Mason McCoy, 2B - 10-day IL (finger).

Marlins vs Padres Predictions and Picks

"Max Meyer is expected to take the mound for the Marlins .... He has been struggling lately, allowing five earned runs in three of his last five starts. Meyer has allowed nine home runs in 10 starts. The Padres will take advantage of Meyer's recent struggles and hit him well. Miami does not have a good offense and will be outmatched in this contest. The Padres will win this matchup at home by two or more runs." — James Boutros, Statsalt

"San Diego holds advantages in starting pitching, bullpen strength, defensive metrics, and home field. The Marlins have struggled mightily on the road (9-18) and their offense has been inconsistent all season. Kolek has been remarkably effective at limiting damage and should navigate through a weakened Miami lineup." — Joe Jensen, Predictem