Caitlin Clark Sidelined Two Weeks with Quad Strain

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks with a strained quad muscle in her left leg, team officials announced.

The Fever, sitting at 2-2 this season, now have to play without their star rookie. Clark's most recent game saw her score 18 points and add 10 assists against New York. She could return as soon as June 10 when they play Atlanta.

Team doctors found a strain in her left quad. Though they've given a two-week timeline for recovery, they're keeping the return date flexible. The team will play their next four games without their leading scorer.

Fans had noticed something was off in recent games. Clark wasn't moving well, looked uncomfortable handling the ball, and wasn't shooting like herself. Her usual energy dropped off before she had to sit.

2025 is a big year for Indiana's rebuild. Their young team still needs to gel as they try to make the playoffs.

Her injury comes at a crucial time in the schedule. The Fever will need to change their whole game plan without their top offensive player.

The former Iowa star brought new energy to the WNBA last year. She helped boost both TV ratings and crowd sizes.