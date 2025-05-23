Orlando City SC vs Portland Timbers: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 18: César Araújo #5 of Orlando City reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

You don't want to say "Timbers are falling," but the Portland Timbers' sudden downturn of form is dire enough to fit almost any cliche. After a sizzling start to the MLS season, Portland has found its team overwhelmed trying to defend clubs like the LA Galaxy and Tacoma Defiance, not to mention losing consecutive dates against San Jose. Portland has scored just once in the last three appearances.

Orlando City SC is a full one-goal favorite over the Portland Timbers in this Saturday's 7 p.m. EST kickoff at Inter & Co Stadium. The sportsbook lines tell us that Portland's not only on an icy spell, but that it's also drawn an opponent in the midst of a watershed. It's been over 90 days since the Lions lost a game in Orlando.

Then again, Saturday's total out of Las Vegas doesn't reflect a Portland team that's gone into a shell. Balanced odds at three goals will tempt those who remember Orlando's spring shut-out streak.

Spread

Orlando City SC -1 (Ev)

Portland Timbers +1 (-120)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -160

Portland Timbers +390

Draw +340

Total

OVER 3 (-120)

UNDER 3 (Ev)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Portland Timbers Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is on a 10-match unbeaten streak in league play.

Orlando hasn't lost an MLS match at home since February 22.

Portland has won just one of its last four league matches.

The Portland Timbers are unbeaten against Orlando in the last four meetings.

Orlando City SC vs Portland Timbers Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Nico Rodriguez is out with a thigh injury.

Portland Timbers

Forward Kevin Kelsy is out with a lower-body injury.

injury. Defender Zac McGraw is out with a back injury.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Diego Chara is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Orlando City SC vs Portland Timbers Predictions and Picks

Was Orlando's clean-sheet defending just unsustainable, or have the Lions changed their tactics to produce May's livelier scoresheets? Orlando City did not need to approach with forward numbers to score five times against lower-tier Tampa Bay, or three times against Inter Miami while allowing no goals. But other league battles and a 3-2 tournament loss to Nashville make Orlando look far less stingy.

Orlando City analyst Adeyeye Oluwapelumi of Sports Mole admits that "defensive lapses have crept back in" to the Lions' form, but adds that the Lions have found "attacking spark" from the new faces in a fluctuating starting-11.