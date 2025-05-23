Memorial Day Auto Racing Not What it Used to be

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Landon Cassill, driver of the #77 FOX Nation Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Memorial Day auto racing is not what it used to be. The weekend is still the traditional host of some of the biggest races of the year. Formula One still has the Monaco Grand Prix. Indy Racing League still has the Indianapolis 500. And Nascar will still run the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte. Monaco and Indy are the two most famous races in the world. And while the 600 in Charlotte is not Nascar's biggest race it's on a short list of one of its most important.

However, interest in these races has diminished compared to what it used to be decades ago. The F1 race is a big deal in name only now. The track, one of the historic classics, is too small and narrow for passing. A true F1 fan will tell you the race in Monaco is a bit dull.

The Indianapolis 500 is literally called, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." But TV ratings have plummeted in recent years. However, in a bright spot, for the first time in its history the race will be broadcast on FOX. Nobody does racing coverage better than FOX.

MEMORIAL DAY AUTO RACING

NASCAR reached its peak in the early 2000's. But its biggest stars retired and all of the cars are built the same and the excitement has died down for the sport. Plus it seems like every race has come down to straight line racing for three and a half hours and then the last ten laps drag on for another hour because of all the wrecks and restarts.

One interesting note here is that Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indy 500 and hop on a plane and helicopter and race in the Coca Cola 600. It's called "The Double." Four drivers have successfully completed all 1100 miles for both races in the same day. They are John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch.