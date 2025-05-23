Marlins vs Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Graham Pauley #21 of the Miami Marlins flies out in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on May 21, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins (19–29) head west to Angel Stadium tonight to open a three-game interleague series against the red-hot Los Angeles Angels (24–25), with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. EST.

The Angels have won seven straight, including a three-game sweep of the cross-town Los Angeles Dodgers. They'll send Yusei Kikuchi (0–4, 3.50 ERA) to the mound, seeking his first win of the season.

On the mound for the Marlins will be right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2–6, 7.99 ERA), who gave up five runs in a five-inning start against the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

Kyle Stowers continues to lead the charge for the Marlins on offense, contributing 10 home runs with a .309 batting average and 30 RBIs. For the Angels, Taylor Ward paces the team with 14 homers and 34 RBIs, with Nolan Schanuel adding a .278 average.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-167)

Angels -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Marlins +130

Angels -142

Total

Over 8 (-111)

Under 8 (-107)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins are 7-13 straight up in their last 20 games.

The Angels are 7-0 straight up in their last seven games.

The Marlins are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Angels are 8-2 against the spread over their last 10 games.

The Marlins are 4-5 when named the underdog in their last 10 games.

The Angels have not been favored on the moneyline in the past 10 games.

Marlins vs Angels Injury Reports

Marlins

Declan Cronin, RP - 15-day IL (hip).

Eury Perez, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Xavier Edwards, SS - 10-day IL (back).

Dane Myers, CF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Angels

Mike Trout, RF - 10-day IL (knee).

Gustavo Campero, RF - 10-day IL (ankle).

Jose Fermin, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Robert Stephenson, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Garrett McDaniels, RP - 15-day IL (biceps).

Marlins vs Angels Predictions and Picks

"Los Angeles comes into this contest looking to pick up their eighth straight win, and they have scored at least six runs in four of their last five games. The Angels are 9-10 at home this year, while the Marlins are 6-14 on the road. Miami has played better in their last seven games, but their offense is still very inconsistent. The Marlins are starting Alcantara, who has allowed four earned runs or more in four straight outings .... Take LA to get another win here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Angels are rightfully favored, as they have a better record this season, and have been the hottest team in the MLB lately, with seven straight wins. The Marlins have been terrible on the road, have score just two runs in their last two games, and Alcantara has been terrible this season. On top of that, they are much weaker against lefties, so the value here lies with the home team. Take the Los Angeles Angels on the moneyline." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz