Blue Jays vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their winning streak to four games as they begin a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto is 25-24 and currently sits second in the AL East. The Blue Jays just wrapped up a nine-game homestand, finishing 5-4, capped by a sweep of the San Diego Padres. The Jays' pitching staff delivered two shutouts, and the team scored a total of 24 runs in the series. The sweep included two close wins and a dominant 14-0 blowout. It was an impressive performance against a strong National League opponent, and Toronto will aim to carry that momentum on the road.
Tampa Bay is 23-26 and in fourth place in the AL East. The Rays are three games into a nine-game homestand and just took two of three from the Houston Astros. The first two games were close, low-scoring affairs, and Tampa secured the series with an 8-4 win in the finale. Recently, the Rays have been alternating wins and losses, with both their pitching and offense showing signs of inconsistency.
Spread
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-165)
- Rays -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +120
- Rays -138
Total
- OVER 9 (-106)
- UNDER 9 (-110)
*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 12 of Toronto's last 17 games.
- Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- Toronto is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Tampa Bay.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Toronto.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games at home.
Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports
Toronto Blue Jays
- Andres Gimenez, 2B - 10-day il
- Anthony Santander, RF - Day-to-day
- Will Wagner, 3B - Day-to-day
- Leo Jimenez, SS - Day-to-day
- Jaden Rudd, CF - Day-to-day
- Josh Kasevich, SS - Day-to-day
Tampa Bay Rays
- Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day il
- Taylor Walls, SS - Day-to-day
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day il
- Eloy Jimenez, DH - Day-to-day
- Travis Jankowski, RF - 10-day il
- Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day il
- Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il
- Gregory Barrios, SS - Day-to-day
- Dominic Keegan, C - Day-to-day
- Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day
Blue Jays vs Rays Predictions and Picks
The Blue Jays are 9-12 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. Toronto ranks 21st in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 21st in ERA. Bo Bichette leads the team in batting average and has recorded two hits in each of his last two games. The Blue Jays' offense has been trending upward, and they've been finding ways to win close games.
Starting on the mound for Toronto is Eric Lauer (1-0) with a 2.25 ERA. Lauer typically pitches three to four innings, allowing a few hits and runs.
The Rays are 13-18 at home and 5-5 in their last ten games. Tampa ranks 23rd in runs scored, 20th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 15th in ERA. Yandy Díaz leads the team with 27 RBIs and recorded at least one hit in each of the three games against the Astros. Tampa will look to build on their two-game winning streak and get their offense going.
Taking the mound for the Rays is Drew Rasmussen (2-4) with a 2.93 ERA. Rasmussen is coming off his first quality start of the season and has pitched well overall, typically allowing just a few hits and one to three runs per outing.
Best Bet: Tampa Bay Moneyline
Both teams are riding small winning streaks and coming off series wins. The Jays have the edge offensively, while the Rays hold a slight advantage in pitching. Rasmussen has a larger sample size of success this season compared to Lauer and should give Tampa a good chance to win this game.