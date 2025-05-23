Blue Jays vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays high fives Kameron Misner #26 after beating the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their winning streak to four games as they begin a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto is 25-24 and currently sits second in the AL East. The Blue Jays just wrapped up a nine-game homestand, finishing 5-4, capped by a sweep of the San Diego Padres. The Jays' pitching staff delivered two shutouts, and the team scored a total of 24 runs in the series. The sweep included two close wins and a dominant 14-0 blowout. It was an impressive performance against a strong National League opponent, and Toronto will aim to carry that momentum on the road.

Tampa Bay is 23-26 and in fourth place in the AL East. The Rays are three games into a nine-game homestand and just took two of three from the Houston Astros. The first two games were close, low-scoring affairs, and Tampa secured the series with an 8-4 win in the finale. Recently, the Rays have been alternating wins and losses, with both their pitching and offense showing signs of inconsistency.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-165)

Rays -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +120

Rays -138

Total

OVER 9 (-106)

UNDER 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Toronto's last 17 games.

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Toronto is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Toronto.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez, 2B - 10-day il

Anthony Santander, RF - Day-to-day

Will Wagner, 3B - Day-to-day

Leo Jimenez, SS - Day-to-day

Jaden Rudd, CF - Day-to-day

Josh Kasevich, SS - Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Rays

Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day il

Taylor Walls, SS - Day-to-day

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day il

Eloy Jimenez, DH - Day-to-day

Travis Jankowski, RF - 10-day il

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day il

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il

Gregory Barrios, SS - Day-to-day

Dominic Keegan, C - Day-to-day

Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

Blue Jays vs Rays Predictions and Picks

The Blue Jays are 9-12 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. Toronto ranks 21st in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 21st in ERA. Bo Bichette leads the team in batting average and has recorded two hits in each of his last two games. The Blue Jays' offense has been trending upward, and they've been finding ways to win close games.

Starting on the mound for Toronto is Eric Lauer (1-0) with a 2.25 ERA. Lauer typically pitches three to four innings, allowing a few hits and runs.

The Rays are 13-18 at home and 5-5 in their last ten games. Tampa ranks 23rd in runs scored, 20th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 15th in ERA. Yandy Díaz leads the team with 27 RBIs and recorded at least one hit in each of the three games against the Astros. Tampa will look to build on their two-game winning streak and get their offense going.

Taking the mound for the Rays is Drew Rasmussen (2-4) with a 2.93 ERA. Rasmussen is coming off his first quality start of the season and has pitched well overall, typically allowing just a few hits and one to three runs per outing.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Moneyline