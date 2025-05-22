USA vs Finland: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 20: Travis Sanheim of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and Canada at Avicii Arena on May 20, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

The United States has a characteristically tough draw in today's IIHF World Championship quarterfinals, set to begin when Team USA and Finland face off in Stockholm at 10:20 a.m. EST. Switzerland, a three-goal favorite over Austria in another early quarterfinal, is one of the dangerous foes who may await in a potential semifinal game on Saturday. Finland has been the world champion as recently as 2022, dominating America in a scary number of IIHF meetings.

Hold that epitaph. The United States is no afterthought at these Worlds, as evidenced by the consensus one-to-two odds on the Stars & Stripes to beat Finland and advance. Further clues to the USA's strength appeared in Tuesday's critical win. Team USA closed the prelims with one of its best Worlds performances in a decade, trouncing Czechia's defending champs 5-2 while outshooting David Pastrnak's squad 56-27.

Las Vegas knows that bets on the United States ATS will prove popular. But the fact that Finland is giving up goals and underdog odds to the USA shows that the matchup is different this time. Finland, like several of Europe's national teams, has been hurt by political rancor and opt-outs.

Spread

USA -0.5 (-132)

Finland +0.5 (+108)

Moneyline

USA -215

Finland +172

Total

OVER 4.5 (-148)

UNDER 4.5 (+120)

*The above data was collected on May 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Finland Betting Trends

Finland is 6-2 in its last eight games against Team USA at the IIHF Worlds.

The United States went 5-2 against the spread in 2025's preliminary round.

Totals went OVER in five out of the USA's seven contests in Group Stage.

Team Finland is 2-5 ATS at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

USA vs Finland Injury Reports

USA

None

Finland

Defenseman Tony Sund is out with a shoulder injury after a collision in the Finland-Sweden game.

Forward Mikael Ruohomaa is out for the World Championship with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Robin Salo is out for the IIHF Worlds with an undisclosed injury.

USA vs Finland Predictions and Picks

When Shane Pinto is a healthy scratch, you're onto something. Pinto has dished out five assists in five games so far, but the U.S. squad's playing time is hoarded by playmakers like Clayton Keller, Conor Garland, and Frank Nazar, the latter of whom is making up for Chicago's poor season by leading the U.S. team with 11 points. Josh Doan's backchecking helped Team USA defend Czechia's top line in Tuesday's triumph.

Finland's mix of NHL and European pros isn't always a weakness. But this time, Finland's roster of mostly no-name skaters is the result of infighting. NHL stars are sick of the team's careful tactics, unwilling to play alongside Russian league pros, and waiting for something to change. Teuvo Teravainen of the Blackhawks is Finland's best NHL forward in 2025. He also has one goal in the event. Injuries are an added concern.