Urban Meyer Reflects on Departure From Florida for Health Concerns

In 2010, health issues forced Urban Meyer to walk away from his role leading the Florida Gators. His stint brought two national titles and an impressive 65-15 record.

"I look back now, I was not in good shape. I look back now, I had to do that to get myself healthy again because it was awful," said Meyer to CBS Sports.

The crisis hit in December 2009. Medical staff rushed Meyer to the hospital, where tests showed chest pain and severe dehydration. At first, he said he would quit. Then he switched to a short break. By fall 2010, he tried to return.

His time at Florida shone bright. The team won SEC championships in 2006 and 2008. They posted three stellar 13-1 seasons, with wins in two BCS title matches.

Some said the team fell apart after he left. Meyer shot back at these claims. "You just told me one of the best rosters they've ever had in the Gators was the year after we left. They had great players everywhere," said Meyer.

His final game brought victory. Florida beat Penn State 37-24 in the 2011 Outback Bowl.