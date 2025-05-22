Timberwolves vs Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to even up their Western Conference Final series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves lost Game 1, 114-88. Minnesota had a strong first half on both ends of the court and entered halftime with a four-point lead. However, they were thoroughly outplayed in the second half and struggled to generate any offensive momentum. While they won the three-point battle, 15-11, they shot just 35% from the field. Most teams don't win shooting in the mid-30s. Minnesota had been able to overcome turnover issues in the first two playoff rounds, but their 17 turnovers in this game proved costly.

The Thunder played a solid first half at home, and once they found their rhythm in the second half, they pulled away. OKC outscored Minnesota by 14 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth. They dominated the paint, outscoring the Timberwolves 54-20, shot 50% from the field, and converted 21 free throws. Oklahoma City had four players in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 31 points.

Spread

Timberwolves +7.5 (-110)

Thunder -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +267

Thunder -289

Total

OVER 214.5 (-110)

UNDER 215.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on May 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

Minnesota is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Oklahoma City's last six games.

Oklahoma City is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Timberwolves vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Minnesota ranks 14th in scoring, fifth in defense, and fourth in point differential. Julius Randle leads the team in assists and was the top scorer in Game 1 with 28 points. The Timberwolves need more scoring depth and can't rely solely on three-pointers falling. They attempted 51 threes compared to the Thunder's 21, yet only made four more. When the outside shots aren't falling, Minnesota must shift focus to scoring in the paint and have its big men drive to the hoop.

Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage. He had a strong performance in Game 1 and nearly recorded a double-double. Just yesterday, Gilgeous-Alexander was named the regular season MVP, and has played like one throughout the playoffs. OKC delivered a solid Game 1 and will look to build on that by limiting turnovers, knocking down a few more threes, and setting the offensive tone early.