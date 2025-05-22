Pacers Miraculous Finish Leaves Knicks Stunned

The Indiana Pacers miraculous finish Wednesday night in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals left the New York Knicks and their Madison Square Garden fans stunned. The Pacers won the game in overtime 138-135. But that does not tell the story.

The Knicks owned a 14 point lead with 2:51 left in regulation. It seemed like the Pacers were doomed to take the loss and regroup for game two Friday night. Instead they scored 20 points in that remaining time. Aaron Nesmith made six 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. But it was Tyrese Haliburton's crazy shot from the top of the three point arc that hit the back rim, bounced high in the air for an eternity, and then dropped in for what appeared to be a game winning 3-pointer at the horn. But replay showed his toe was on the line. So it was a game tying two pointer instead. On to overtime.

PACERS MIRACULOUS FINISH

In OT the Knicks took and early 4 point lead. But it wouldn't last. Andrew Nembhard scored the go-ahead bucket with :26 seconds remaining and the Pacers miraculous finish was complete and left the noisy MSG crowd silent as a church. This was truly one of the most exciting NBA games I've ever seen. The NBA, which was almost unwatchable in the regular season is becoming must-see TV in the post season.

Haliburton scored 31 points with 11 assists. Nesmith poured in 30 while going 8 of 9 from 3-land. His 8 made three pointers is a Pacers playoff record. Even Reggie Miller, who was in attendance, never did that!