Pacers Miraculous Finish Leaves Knicks Stunned

Craig Shemon
Pacers Miraculous Finish
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers miraculous finish Wednesday night in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals left the New York Knicks and their Madison Square Garden fans stunned. The Pacers won the game in overtime 138-135. But that does not tell the story.

The Knicks owned a 14 point lead with 2:51 left in regulation. It seemed like the Pacers were doomed to take the loss and regroup for game two Friday night. Instead they scored 20 points in that remaining time. Aaron Nesmith made six 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. But it was Tyrese Haliburton's crazy shot from the top of the three point arc that hit the back rim, bounced high in the air for an eternity, and then dropped in for what appeared to be a game winning 3-pointer at the horn. But replay showed his toe was on the line. So it was a game tying two pointer instead. On to overtime.

PACERS MIRACULOUS FINISH

In OT the Knicks took and early 4 point lead. But it wouldn't last. Andrew Nembhard scored the go-ahead bucket with :26 seconds remaining and the Pacers miraculous finish was complete and left the noisy MSG crowd silent as a church. This was truly one of the most exciting NBA games I've ever seen. The NBA, which was almost unwatchable in the regular season is becoming must-see TV in the post season.

Haliburton scored 31 points with 11 assists. Nesmith poured in 30 while going 8 of 9 from 3-land. His 8 made three pointers is a Pacers playoff record. Even Reggie Miller, who was in attendance, never did that!

Now it is on to game two at the Garden on Friday night. For the latest NBA playoffs talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
