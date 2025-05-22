ContestsEvents
Florida Adds FAU, South Alabama to Future Football Schedule

Rebecca Allen
Austin Barber #58 of the Florida Gators looks on during the Florida Orange &amp; Blue Spring Game
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images for ONIT

The Gators have set two new matchups for their upcoming seasons. They'll face Florida Atlantic at home on Sept. 5, 2026, followed by their first-ever clash with South Alabama on Sept. 4, 2027.

UF holds a perfect record against FAU, winning all four previous matchups. Their most recent game saw the Gators crush the Owls 35-14. South Alabama will step onto Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's turf for the first time in program history.

Under new coach Major Applewhite, South Alabama posted a solid 7-6 record last year. They capped their season by beating Western Michigan in the Salute to Veterans Bowl. Meanwhile, FAU stumbled to a 3-9 finish, prompting them to bring in Zach Kittley after Tom Herman's exit.

The scheduling shifts show how teams have adapted after last year's playoff results. A strong win-loss record proved more valuable than a tough schedule — just ask Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, who missed the playoffs despite their SEC credentials.

Next year's home schedule kicks off Aug. 30 against Long Island University. USF visits the following week. Big names like Texas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Florida State will also make trips to Gainesville.

Season ticket packages start at $85 per game.

Florida Gators
Rebecca AllenWriter
