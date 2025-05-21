ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Two-Time World Series Champ Mike Lowell Set To Talk to Southwest Florida Student Athletes

Rebecca Allen
Mike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during batting practice before game five of the American League Championship Series
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Baseball star Mike Lowell will speak at the Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards on May 29 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Students will pack the venue to see who takes home top prizes in spring sports.

Recognized sports range from baseball to weightlifting. Thanks to sponsors, nominated players get free seats at the event.

Canterbury School leads the pack with 12 athletes up for awards. Not far behind, Community School of Naples put 11 students in the running. Bishop Verot Catholic grabbed nominations for 10 of their stars.

On the baseball side, 12 players were nominated. Canterbury's squad stands out with four nominees. Six beach volleyball duos earned nominations, with strong showings from Fort Myers High and Barron Collier.

Eight schools have flag football players nominated. Gateway Charter High shines with three players in contention. The lacrosse field, backed by Orthopedia by Arthrex, features 24 players nominated.

The show will also feature fall and winter sports nominees as part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards program. Overall male and female athlete of the year, the Courage Award, Team of the Year, and Coach of the Year are just a few categories that will be announced.

Boston Red SoxFort MyersMike Lowell
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Blue Angels Return to Punta Gorda for High-Flying Comeback at Florida International Air Show
Local NewsBlue Angels Return to Punta Gorda for High-Flying Comeback at Florida International Air ShowDiana Beasley
Florida Everblades Announce 72-Game Schedule for 2025-26
Local NewsFlorida Everblades Announce 72-Game Schedule for 2025-26Diana Beasley
A general view from the outside of the City of Palms Park during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins
Local NewsUSL Drops Fort Myers Stadium Plans, Looks at Future Soccer Possibilities in Southwest FloridaRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect