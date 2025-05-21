Two-Time World Series Champ Mike Lowell Set To Talk to Southwest Florida Student Athletes

Baseball star Mike Lowell will speak at the Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards on May 29 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Students will pack the venue to see who takes home top prizes in spring sports.

Recognized sports range from baseball to weightlifting. Thanks to sponsors, nominated players get free seats at the event.

Canterbury School leads the pack with 12 athletes up for awards. Not far behind, Community School of Naples put 11 students in the running. Bishop Verot Catholic grabbed nominations for 10 of their stars.

On the baseball side, 12 players were nominated. Canterbury's squad stands out with four nominees. Six beach volleyball duos earned nominations, with strong showings from Fort Myers High and Barron Collier.

Eight schools have flag football players nominated. Gateway Charter High shines with three players in contention. The lacrosse field, backed by Orthopedia by Arthrex, features 24 players nominated.