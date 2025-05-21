Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 18: Pedro Gallese #1 of Orlando City handles the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The Lions of Orlando City couldn't be roaring any louder. Orlando City's unbeaten streak is about to hit double-digit weeks after hitting double-digit games on May 10. Lions strikers have scored at least three goals in four of the club's last five games across competitions, clobbering the Tampa Bay Rowdies 5-0 in the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 to arrive in tonight's home game against Nashville, vying for a quarterfinal berth.

Nashville SC is a tough visitor to host for a league contest with longer preparation, let alone in a midweek elimination match that's set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST. But not even Sam Surridge's squad can produce a favorable line against Orlando's trend. Orlando is an even-odds bet to win and advance without penalties.

It's one angle that Nashville isn't as good as Orlando City right now. But a deeper issue behind tonight's lopsided U.S. Open Cup odds is the fact that Orlando has had Nashville's number over a longer span.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.25 (-128)

Nashville SC +0.25 (-102)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +110

Nashville SC +235

Draw +215

Total

OVER 2.5 (-112)

UNDER 2.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is on a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Orlando hasn't lost at home since falling to Philadelphia on February 22.

Nashville is on a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Orlando City SC is 15-6 overall in U.S. Open Cup matches.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is out with a neck injury.

Forward Nico Rodriguez is out with a thigh injury.

Nashville SC

Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Defender Walker Zimmerman is out with a head injury.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Nashville's own six-game unbeaten streak shouldn't go overlooked. While the Coyotes' schedule has been fortuitous, Music City has taken advantage to stay above Orlando in the MLS standings for the moment.

Those standings don't jive with recent history between Orlando and Nashville. The Lions have not only trounced the Coyotes since 2023, but almost all of the matches have been lopsided. Orlando City owned Nashville SC's goalkeeper Joe Willis in a second consecutive 3-0 blowout victory, the last time the clubs met late in the 2024 season. Willis, if not his epic mustache, has turned 36 years old since then.