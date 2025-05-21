Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Lions of Orlando City couldn't be roaring any louder. Orlando City's unbeaten streak is about to hit double-digit weeks after hitting double-digit games on May 10. Lions strikers have scored at least three goals in four of the club's last five games across competitions, clobbering the Tampa Bay Rowdies 5-0 in the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 to arrive in tonight's home game against Nashville, vying for a quarterfinal berth.
Nashville SC is a tough visitor to host for a league contest with longer preparation, let alone in a midweek elimination match that's set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST. But not even Sam Surridge's squad can produce a favorable line against Orlando's trend. Orlando is an even-odds bet to win and advance without penalties.
It's one angle that Nashville isn't as good as Orlando City right now. But a deeper issue behind tonight's lopsided U.S. Open Cup odds is the fact that Orlando has had Nashville's number over a longer span.
Spread
- Orlando City SC -0.25 (-128)
- Nashville SC +0.25 (-102)
Moneyline
- Orlando City SC +110
- Nashville SC +235
- Draw +215
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-112)
- UNDER 2.5 (-118)
*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends
- Orlando City SC is on a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
- Orlando hasn't lost at home since falling to Philadelphia on February 22.
- Nashville is on a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
- Orlando City SC is 15-6 overall in U.S. Open Cup matches.
Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports
Orlando City SC
- Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is out with a neck injury.
- Forward Nico Rodriguez is out with a thigh injury.
Nashville SC
- Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.
- Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.
- Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.
- Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.
- Defender Walker Zimmerman is out with a head injury.
Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks
Nashville's own six-game unbeaten streak shouldn't go overlooked. While the Coyotes' schedule has been fortuitous, Music City has taken advantage to stay above Orlando in the MLS standings for the moment.
Those standings don't jive with recent history between Orlando and Nashville. The Lions have not only trounced the Coyotes since 2023, but almost all of the matches have been lopsided. Orlando City owned Nashville SC's goalkeeper Joe Willis in a second consecutive 3-0 blowout victory, the last time the clubs met late in the 2024 season. Willis, if not his epic mustache, has turned 36 years old since then.
The Orlando Sentinel's Kyle Foley thinks the Round of 32's teenagers will be replaced by first-stringers "with the likely addition of Pedro Gallese and Marco Pasalic" in the Lions lineup. Predictions of an Orlando win seem so easy to make that the odds of the Round of 16 should be more tilted toward tonight's hosts.