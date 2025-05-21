ContestsEvents
Florida Everblades Announce 72-Game Schedule for 2025-26

Diana Beasley
© The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

The new schedule was released while the team continues to battle it out for an unprecedented fourth Kelly Cup this season. The Florida Everblades begin their season on October 17, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fans will fill Hertz Arena the following night at 7:00 p.m. when the Blades face Orlando in their home opener. The schedule is split evenly - 36 games at home, 36 on the road, with most games against South Division rivals.

In-state rivalries headline the schedule as the Blades play Jacksonville and Orlando twelve times each. The team will face Savannah ten times, play Atlanta and Greenville seven times each, while taking on South Carolina six times.

Outside the division, Fort Wayne (Nov. 5,7-8), Reading (Dec.27-29), and Maine (Feb.11,13-14) come to town for three-game series. Away games will take the team to Wichita, Norfolk, and Worcester.

Two key homestands anchor the schedule - a five-game stretch from December 27 through January 3, and another from February 11-21. The longest road trip runs six games from March 11-20.

Weekend games will draw big crowds as most home matchups fall on Friday and Saturday nights. Home games per month include two in October, seven in November, five in December, eight in January, five in February, seven in March, and two final games in April.

This season's championship run packed the arena, with over half the home games selling out completely. No ECHL team had ever won three Kelly Cups in a row until the Blades achieved this milestone. Can they reach their fourth?

The schedule has the champions playing South Division teams 54 times. They'll match up against six other teams for 18 games, with four of those teams coming fresh off playoff appearances.

Florida Everblades
Diana BeasleyWriter
