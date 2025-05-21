Cubs vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Ronny Simon #41 of the Miami Marlins grounds into a double play during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on May 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs look to win the rubber match of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs are 29–20 and sit atop the NL Central Division. Chicago won Game 2 of the series, 14–1. It was actually tied 1–1 through five innings before the Cubs exploded for eight runs in the sixth. Three players had at least three hits, with Seiya Suzuki leading the way with three hits, three runs, and four RBIs.

The Marlins are 19–28 and in last place in the NL East Division. Miami won Game 1 of the series, 8–7, coming from behind twice, including a walk-off win in the ninth inning. Jesús Sánchez was an excellent leadoff hitter in that game, collecting three hits, two runs, and four RBIs. Miami managed just six hits in Game 2 and will look to bounce back on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Cubs -1.5 (+120)

Marlins +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Cubs -140

Marlins +130

Total

OVER 9 (+102)

UNDER 9 (-114)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

Chicago as the favorite is 19-10.

Chicago ATS on the road is 12-11.

Chicago O/U on the road is 13-8-2.

Miami as the underdog is 15-23.

Miami ATS at home is 14-12.

Miami O/U at home is 15-11.

Cubs vs Marlins Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Jonathon Long, 3B - Day-to-day

Derniche Valdez, SS - Day-to-day

Fernando Cruz, SS - Day-to-day

Ismael Mena, CF - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Xavier Edwards, SS - 10-day IL

Jay Beshears, 1B - Day-to-day

Dane Myers, CF - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Rob Brantly, C - 10-day IL

Cubs vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 14–10 on the road and 7–3 in its last ten games. The Cubs are tied for first in runs scored, eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank 16th in ERA. Seiya Suzuki leads the team in home runs and RBIs and, as mentioned earlier, had a great Game 2.

Chicago's offense has been strong over the last ten games, and the pitching staff has allowed three runs or fewer in five of their last six games. On the mound for the Cubs is Cade Horton, who is 2–0 with a 6.00 ERA.

Miami is 13–14 at home and 5–5 in its last ten games. The Marlins are tied for 17th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the third-worst ERA in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

Lately, their offense has been inconsistent, and aside from yesterday's blowout, the pitching has been decent. Starting for the Marlins is Max Meyer, who is 3–4 with a 4.47 ERA.